Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Nivashini Says Azeem Is Her Least Favourite Contestant

The last contestant to be evicted from the sixth season of Tamil Bigg Boss was Nivashini. She was evicted from the house on the sixth week of the show, and host Kamal Haasan gave her the exit card last Sunday. After she came out of the house, she has been appearing in interviews and talk shows, sharing her experience in the show with her fans.

It is common for contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss to appear in talk shows and interviews after their eviction from the house. And during such interviews, they discuss their experience in the house, their favourite contestant, whom they miss a lot, and whom they did not like much. More often than not, these interviews have trended online.

In an interview with IndiaGlitz, Nivashini opened up about her most-favourite and least-favorite contestants of the season. As we may have known already, she named Azeem as her least-favorite contestant. When the anchor asked her whom she hates in the house she said, "Hate is a strong word. I don't hate anyone in the house. But Azeem and I never got along and we had differences in opinion all the time. So, I would say that he is my least-favourite. But he is a strong contestant and has the potential to even win the title."

Advertisement

She also stated that her most-favourite contestants are Queensy and Myna Nandhini. She stated that Vikaraman and Shivin would go to the finals and one of them would be the title winner of the season. Talking about the show, Robert, Dhanalakshmi, Azeem, Ram, Manikantan, Amudhavanan, and Kathiravan, are the housemates who have been nominated for eviction in the upcoming week.

Since host Kamal Haasan has been hospitalised, it is to be seen if he would carry on with his hosting duties or if someone else would replace him temporarily. Vijay Television airs the show from Monday to Friday between 10:00 pm to 11:00 pm, while on the weekends, the show starts at 9:30 pm and goes on till 11:00 pm. It is also available on the popular OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.