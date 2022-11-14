Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Here Goes the Sixth Week Nominations List

Accordingly, Robert Master whom Vikraman accuses of being two-faced, Nivashini, Janany whom Ayesha blames to be lethargic towards the game, Azeem for changing his attitude every week, Queency, VJ Kathiravan and Dhanalakshmi for poor temperance are nominated.

The first promo released by Vijay TV reveals that the Bigg Boss has asked each contestant to nominate two of their fellow contestants whom they feel are not fit to continue the show.

Earlier yesterday, VJ Maheshwari was eliminated from the show for getting least votes, which leaves 13 contestants in the show namely Azeem, Robert master, 'Myna' Nandhini, Ayesha, Manikandan, Rachitha Mahalakshmi, Ram, ADK, Janani, VJ kathiravan, Queency, Vikraman and Nivashini.

As the Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 is entering into the sixth week, the house is filled with high dramas and emotions among the contestants.

It can be recalled that Dhanalakshmi was condemned by Kamal Haasan on the weekend episode, for the way she played her game last week. And also she earned the wrath of few of her fellow contestants, who once seemed to be considerate towards her.

She was also asked to return the winning title of that game to Vikraman. This move of Haasan was widely appreciated by the public.

Meanwhile, it was also expected that Dhanalakshmi gain least votes for her attitude and was likely to leave the show. In an unexpected turn of events, it was VJ Maheshwari who was evicted from the show for getting least votes. The audience gave a mixed reaction towards this elimination, while some claim it to be unfair as Maheshwari happened to be promising contestant. Few also went on to comment that few contestants like VJ Kathiravan, Ram and Nivashini who are being non-participative and inactive in the game, could have been evicted instead.

Meanwhile, VJ Maheshwari released a video of herself as soon as she exited the Bigg Boss house, thanking the audience for the support.

We will have to wait till today's telecast to know who received more votes in the nomination process before speculations of who will be evicted be discussed!