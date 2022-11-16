Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Queency Confronts Dhanalakshmi For Influencing Vikraman's Game

After the eviction of few tough contestants including VJ Maheshwari, the show has rather become stale with the boring tasks and even more boring arguments.

The Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 has been receiving only lukewarm response from the audience. Reason could be lack of new tasks, interesting content or rather controversial contestants who make the game more interesting.

Bigg Boss had given one such luxury task yesterday where the contestants will create a 'Royal Musuem' with contestants will play the Royal members and their slaves.

Accordingly, Robert Master and Rachita were chosen as the King and Queen respectively.

For the role of princess, Queency, Ayesha and Janani contested. The housemates raised their hands to vote for their favourite 'princess-to-be'. The issue began then. A video clip showing Dhanalakshmi holding Vikraman's hands, allegedly preventing him to vote for Queency, went viral.

Advertisement

In the video, when queency's name was announced, two of the fellow housemates raised their hands. When Vikraman was about to raise his hand, Dhanalakshmi who was seated next to him, pulled his hands down. Meanwhile, Dhanalakshmi lifted Vikraman's hands too when Janani was nominated.

Queency who wasn't amused by the way Dhanalakshmi influenced her chances of becoming the princess. She later confronted Dhanalakshmi in front of the housemates.

Dhanalakshmi too was unapologetic for her actions and said it wasn't intentional. Both Dhanalakshmi and Queency had a heated argument and fans are going frenzy.

Meanwhile, director Vikraman who was initially bewildered at the way the things unfolded, said that he never felt that Dhanalakshmi influenced his decisions.

Dhanalakshmi has been recently receiving hatred both from the house mates as well as the audience for her arrogant behaviour and nitpicking attitude. She is considered as a fighting cock inside the house and nearly none confronts her, to avoid unnecessary arguments. But Queency confronted Dhanalakshmi boldly, which has to be appreciated, though the argument between them went on for nearly half an hour.