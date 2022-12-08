Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Queency Finally Breaks Silence On Her Relationship With Kathir

Talking during an interview, Queency said that she and Kathir were only pulling the legs of Shivin and they did not have anything going on in between them. They decided to pull a prank on Shivin after the former confessed to having a crush on Kathir. She added that they do not have any romantic relationship and it was all a part of their prank.

Like in all the other seasons of Tamil Bigg Boss, the latest season has also witnessed a brief romantic stint. This time around, housemates Queency and Kathir had some moments that were described as romantic. In the last week's episode, Queency got evicted and she has been talking in interviews ever since she came out of the house. And as everyone expected, she finally opened up about her relationship with a fellow housemate Kathir.

Meanwhile, as far as the show is concerned, Ayesha, Ram, Kathir, Azeem, ADK, and Janany are the contestants who are nominated for eviction this upcoming week. The unofficial polls and news reports suggest that Azeem is in the safe zone as he has received the maximum number of votes so far. Ram, on the other hand is in the danger zone having received the minimum number of votes. It was also revealed last week that there will be two evictions in the upcoming weekend.

There are also reports going on which suggest that Azeem will also be evicted but he will be asked to stay in the secret room for some days. However, nothing is official so far. The makers also recently announced that a new contestant will enter the house. Sharing a poster not revealing the contestant's name, the makers asked the fans to guess who that would be.

And going by the recent reports, Tamil actor Anjali would be the one to enter the house as the wildcard contestant. Some reports also suggest that Rachitha's husband Dinesh would enter the house, while reports on VJ Parvathy's entry are also making the rounds. The Kamal Haasan hosted show is being aired on Vijay television and streamed on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.