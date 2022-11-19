Bigg Boss Tamil 6: ‘Rachitha Never Stopped Him,’ Says Robert’s Father

The sixth season of the Tamil reality show Bigg Boss has been trending on the internet ever since it premiered in October. As contestants are getting evicting from the house, they are appearing in interviews and sharing their thoughts and revealing unknown issues. Apart from the contestants, relatives and friends of the contestants are also appearing in interviews.

In a recent one, Robert master's father spoke in an interview with India Glitz Tamil and he opened up on several issues. But what caught the attention of fans is his take on the relationship between Robert and Rachitha. He said that whenever Robert approached her, she showed faces and reacted as if she was not interested. But she never really stopped him or told to his face that he was crossing the limit.

He said, "It looks like a game plan for both Rachitha and Robert. What Robert is doing is not inappropriate. Because she never really stopped him. Yes, she showed faces but never told him not to do such things. I think they both are making use of the situation."