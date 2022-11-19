Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Rachitha’s Husband Gets Emotional After Netizens Trolled Her For Crying

But her husband Dinesh shared a touching post on his Instagram story, which has made fans empathize with Rachitha. Though he did not directly mention Rachitha's name or the show's name, one can read between the lines and understand that he is subtly talking about Rachitha and offering his support to her.

In the sixth season of Tamil Bigg Boss, Rachitha is one of the most popular contestants. Even if she is making the headlines for bad reasons, she is still one of the most-talked-about contestants. On Twitter, she manages to be on the top trend very often. Now, after the latest episode, netizens trolled her left, right, and center.

In case you need a little background, Rachitha was given a secret task recently. In order to complete the task, she got closer with Robert. However, when the latter came to know that it was all for the task, it did not go well with him. He cried out loud and told everyone off when the housemates tried to console him.

Rachitha started crying on Friday's episode and she broke down inconsolably. Photos and videos of her crying episode went viral on social media and fans trolled her. Reacting to this, Dinesh shared an Instagram post that read, "When a women cries it's not usually over one thing. It's build up anger and emotion that she's been holding in for too long (sic)." Well, it is very clear that Dinesh is talking about the recent episode and understands his wife like no one. Meanwhile, Rober is also being criticised for not understanding what a game show is.

As far as the show is concerned, it looks like things are not going too well for Nivashini. As per the unofficial predictions, it can be expected that Nivashini will be the one to get evicted in the sixth week of the Tamil reality show. Robert and Ayesha were also in the danger zone a couple of days back. Let us wait till Kamal Haasan announces the name of the housemate to be evicted for the week. He will announce the same on Sunday.