Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Ram Ramasamy Breaks Silence On Janani & Amudhavanan's Closeness; Says 'I've Seen It...'
Ram, who left Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 last week, has spoken about Bigg Boss for the first time.
Many of the contestants have watched the previous seasons of Bigg Boss and plays consciously in a way to avoid their names getting spoiled, he said.
Ram, who made his debut as a contestant in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 and left last week. Other contestents were making accusations about him that he did not play in the beginning, that he is eating mixer and that he has entered the Bigg Boss house only to eat and sleep. It was the opinion of many that Ram is silent when he should speak. But a few weeks before he was out, he had started his game well.
In this situation, when he was evicted last week, not only his fans but also he felt it. "It would make me sad to see people say that I did nothing there while nominating me or speaking before Kamal. It was only after hearing that that I started to vent my anger. I don't get angry easily, they made me angry inside the Bigg Boss house. I am angry only during task time and I am cool during meditation time.
Many will comment that Azeem shouts and fights too much in Bigg Boss show. But Azeem plays his game right as far as it goes. Sometimes he shows his anger and then he understands even if he takes it. Azeem was being nice to me. Similarly, Vikraman has also said that he will ask the right questions and behave fairly in this Bigg Boss house.
Vikraman asks questions only for women. At the same time, there is an opinion among the fans that Azeem will ask questions only when he is involved in any issue, but that is not true at all. But in the beginning, even if someone is doing something, he will express his opinion about it and explain that it is wrong. After that, he even said that it was a fight. In the end, he said that he was also doing well.
Similarly, when watching Janani and Amudhavanan interact, fans are commenting that they seem to have an attraction beyond friendship. Amudhavanan has more age difference. He protects Janani like a younger sister. Amudhu listens to whoever has a problem in the Bigg Boss house. But for Janani, he will come with extra care and affection. That's all, I don't know if there was anything between them beyond friendship, I've seen it from up close." says Ram in a recent interview to a media portal.
