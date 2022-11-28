Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Remuneration Details Of Robert Master Revealed

Ever since the launch of this season in October, the show has been receiving a lukewarm response as the audiences feel that the housemates are playing a safe game. Few rarely participate in the game.

With each passing day, Bigg Boss 6 Tamil is never less than an action-packed thriller movie. It reaches its high during weekends especially since that is when one of the housemates is evicted based on the votes they gain from the audience. The audience vote for their favorite contestant to retain them inside the house, thereby eliminating the contestants who are less competitive and less entertaining.

Starting with 21 housemates in October, the show has been seeing eliminations week after week. The show has seen several evictions so far. While GP Muthu opted out of the show voluntarily, other contestants including Shanthi, Asal Kolar, Sherina, and Maheshwari were evicted from the house in the following weeks. As reported earlier, Robert Master was evicted from the show, on Sunday for receiving the least votes.

Many reasons speculated his exit on the 50th day of the show.

To list down, Robert's continuous stalking of his fellow contestant was one of the reasons.

Further, he developed a daughter-father relationship with another contestant Queency. He was seen pampering her. Their talks and behavior went slightly overboard and he was alleged of influencing others' game in favor of Queency. This was condemned by the show's host, the previous day.

The major reason for his eviction was his inactive participation in the tasks. Though Robert was fun and was expected to be an engaging contestant just like Sandy Master from the second season, Robert failed to meet the expectation. He was active for the first few days and later his presence was missed in the house and the tasks.

Post his elimination, his remuneration details of Robert have been surfacing on the internet. Accordingly, Robert was paid approximately Rs. 3 lakhs a week. With his stay for seven weeks in the Bigg Boss house, his total earnings will sum up to around 21 lakhs.

Stay tuned to the Vijay Tamil channel to watch the latest episodes of the reality show or tune into Disney+ Hotstar to watch the entire episodes of season 6.