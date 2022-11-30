Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Robert Master Reveals His Least-Favorite Contestant In The House

Accordingly, Robert master is the latest contestant to get evicted from the house. And he has appeared in some interviews and shows after his eviction. During one such interview, Robert was asked to name his most-favorite and least-favorite contestants in the house. While Robert named Amudhavanan and Shivin as his most-favorite contestants, he named Azeen and Dhanalakshmi as his least-favorite.

The sixth season of Tamil Bigg Boss has been pacing up extremely well. While the makers are using their own tactics to make the show as much interesting as possible to the fans, followers of the show are also engaging in conversations about the show on Twitter. Meanwhile, contestants who are getting eliminated are leaving no stone unturned to stay in the limelight.

Robert was evicted from the house last Sunday and the same was announced by host Kamal Haasan. Though the eviction was announced officially only on Sunday, unofficial polling results and media reports about his eviction started making the rounds on social media right from Friday. And Haasan gave him the exit card as predicted.

Post his elimination, his remuneration details have also surfaced on the internet. According to media reports, Robert was paid close to Rs. 3 lakhs a week. With his stay for seven weeks in the Bigg Boss house, his total earnings will sum up to around 21 lakhs. He got evicted from the house as he did not take part in most of the tasks and he started playing a safe game.

He had a romantic track with Rachitha in the house, who used him to complete her secret task. Robert became the talk of the town when he started complaining and got a meltdown because Rachitha performed the secret task by playing with his feelings. While he also had a breakdown, fans of the show were not really impressed with the way he reacted.

While that was one of the reasons for him not receiving much votes, Vanitha Vijayakumar, who is a former contestant on the show and also a rumored former girlfriend of Robert also spoke about him in interviews saying that he got into the show only after her recommendations.