Bigg Boss Tamil 6’s GP Muthu Angrily STORMES OUT of Connect Movie Premiere. Says He was Insulted

But the actor has made the headlines after claiming that he was insulted by the team of the film. Apparently, he was offered a seat in the corner of the theatre and he wanted to be seated somewhere in the middle. And his demands were not met, after which he has some arguments with the bouncers.

Later, he stormed out of the theater. Muthu also said in a press release that the film’s producer and Nayanthara’s husband Vignesh Shivan called him over the phone and asked him to come back. But he denied saying that he would watch the movie some other day.

He said, “When I was offered the ticket, I was told that I would get to watch the movie along with Lady Superstar Nayanthara. So, when I tried to enter the VIP seating area, the bouncers stopped me from entering there and made me sit far from the VIP seating area.”

In case you didn’t know, Muthu shot to fame after posting videos on the video sharing application TikTok. Later after the application’s ban in India, he started creating content on YouTube and Instagram. Recently, he took part in the sixth season of Bigg Boss and opted out of the house as he missed his son.

Speaking of Connect, the movie led by Nayanthara premiered theatrically on Thursday. A special screening was arranged on Wednesday which was when GP Muthu was allegedly insulted. The film directed by Ashwin Saravanan also stars Viny Roy and Sathya Raj in the lead roles. The film opened to positive responses from fans and critics alike. And the internet is filled with fans who have been showering the movie since morning.