Bigg Boss Tamil 6's GP Muthu Reveals HEART-BREAKING Story Behind His Son's Ill Health

GP Muthu is one of the most popular contestants in the sixth season of the Tamil reality show, Bigg Boss. Within days of his entry into the house, the internet sensation won hearts of the show’s fans. But when he decided to walk out of the show, it disappointed many fans, and host Kamal Haasan even advised him to stay inside the house. But he insisted that he would walk out and he did so.

While leaving the house, Muthu stated that he decided to walk out because he got reminded of his son, who is unwell and needs his assistance. While he did not reveal the condition of his son, he stated that when he fell sick, he got reminded of his son and he was unable to stay in the house.

In an interview with IndiaGlitz, Muthu opened up for the first time about his son’s condition, saying that the death of a close aide affected him deeply.

"When they called me inside the Bigg Boss house, I agreed. But when I entered the house, I fell sick and got reminded of my son because he was also unwell when I entered the house. So, I decided to exit the house. People ask me often how am I able to do to other countries. But when I visit the countries, I get to connect with him through the phone. But in Bigg Boss, there was no option to connect with him," Muthu said about his stint in Bigg Boss.

He spoke about his son's ill health, he said, "My friend's suicide affected my son badly. My son used to be very close with the said friend. But unexpectedly my friend decided to end his life. My son got extremely ill following his demise, and he often gets seizures thinking about my friend. But now he is recovering. We have a photo of my late friend framed at our home and my son now thinks that he has become his guardian angel.”

Advertisement

GP Muthu gained massive fame after creating content on the video-sharing application TikTok. Later after the application’s ban in India, he started creating video content on YouTube and Instagram.