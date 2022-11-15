Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Shivin Reveals Her Special Bonding Towards Kathiravan

Shivin has also gained fan base among the audience, for her neutral approach in the house. Shivin shares a close bond with her co-contestant Rachita which she has expressed at many occasions. The latest being, she feels affectionate towards Kathiravan, which former revealed to Kathiravan yesterday.

Shivin Ganesan is considered one of the toughest player of the season. While she hasn't developed any controversial episodes inside the house, she is always in the good books with the housemates. It can be recalled that Shivin had given a piece of advice to Dhanalakshmi recently, when latter confessed about the way Kamal Haasan handled the weekend episode.

During yesterday's episode, VJ Kathiravan was seen sitting in the garden area and Shivin initiates a conversation with him. While conversing, Shivin says she wants to play the game fair even if she has a close friendship with Rachita. Also, she expressed that she shares a similar bond with Kathiravan and doesn't see him as a competitor. Yet she wants him to continue in the show rather than quitting.

This conversation clip went viral in the social media and has led to divided opinions. While a few narrow minded twitterati were quick enough to conclude that love has blossomed between Shivin and Kathir, few were genuine to accept the friendly bond and wished them both good luck to win the game.

VJ Kathiravan is in the elimination list of this week. Kathiravan was branded as one of the non-active team player of the house. In one of the weekend episode, host Kamal Haasan too had mentioned about it and requested Kathiravan to open up, if he wants to continue in the game. But ever since the first day, Kathiravan has never been caught in any controversy and rather rarely voices out his opinions about anything or anyone.

Along with VJ Kathiravan, Robert Master, Nivashini, Janany, Azeem, Queency and Dhanalakshmi are also nominated for this week's elimination process.