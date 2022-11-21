Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Shivin’s Habit Of Using Cuss Words In The House Causes Stir Among Fans

The recent topic of discussion on Twitter is one of the contestants Shivin's habit of using cuss words in the house. While most of the fans have been expressing their unhappiness about it, some have come in defense of her, saying that those are not cuss words but only unparliamentary.

Bigg Boss Tamil's sixth season is one of the hot topics in recent days. Fans have been expressing their feelings about the day-to-day happenings in the house on social media. While we can barely find anything positive about the show or the contestants, there has never been a scarcity for controversies, uproars, or trolls.

While a netizen recalled how a former contestant Aari wouldn't have allowed anyone to use such words inside the house, another fan said that it wasn't showing her in a good light. A fan stated, "Just because you hear a 'beep' noise, it doesn't automatically mean that they are cuss words. The channel sensors unparliamentary words too. So, one cannot assume she used such words."

Advertisement

But this has not been going well for Shivin. Since she has a good number of fans, who are genuinely happy whenever she is saved, some have called out her this habit. However, we know that Shivin's fans are large and she is someone who learns from her mistakes. And we are sure that she will turn things around in no time.

Meanwhile, it looks Nivashini will be the next person to get evicted. As per the unofficial predictions, it can be expected that Nivashini will be the one to get evicted in the sixth week of the Tamil reality show. Before Nivashini, Robert and Ayesha were also in the danger zone. But their vote counts increased over time and they have been saved. Let us wait till Kamal Haasan announces the name of the housemate to be evicted for the week. He will announce the same on Sunday.

The show is being aired on Vijay Television from Monday to Friday between 10:00 pm to 11:00 pm. On weekends, the show stars at 9:30 pm and goes on till 11:00 pm. One can also watch the Kamal Haasan hosted show on Disney+ Hotstar.