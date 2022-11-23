Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Shivin To Appear For Azeem In Key Theft Case, Promo Reveals

During yesterday's episode, it was shown that two cases namely Vikraman vs Amudhavanan and Dhanalakshmi vs Rachita were taken for argument.

According to the first promo released by Vijay Television this morning, it is shown that Shivin reappeared as an advocate for Azeem in the Key theft case.

After the courtroom drama that happened yesterday, today's promo reveals that the remaining cases will be taken up today.

In Vikraman's case, ADK appeared as the judge. But ADK received severe backlash from the audience for being partial towards Vikram and he didn't diligently deliver the duties of his role as Judge. It was alleged that he didn't pronounce the verdict.

Shivin went on to argue with ADK for influencing the verdict with his thoughts and emotions.

Meanwhile, Dhanalakshmi's case was dismissed as Dhanalakshmi and Ayesha failed to prove their innocence and they lacked proper evidence as well. Also 'Myna' Nandhini and Queency refused to become eyewitnesses for Dhanalakshmi. Hence, it was ruled that Rachita and Vikraman won the case.

Following this, today's episode is about Azeem and ADK about the missing key, that was used to lock Kathiravan.

To recall, Kathiravan was chained to a stool on last Friday's episode. He was chained by ADK for stealing valuables from the museum.

The key of the lock went missing and Kathiravan was pleading with ADK to unchain him as it was painful.

Meanwhile, Azeem and ADK were having a heated argument as the key went missing.

ADK was in a fit of anger and they began to exchange words.

As already reported, this case was filed by ADK against Azeem. Shivin accepted to appear for Azeem while Vikraman will appear for ADK. Ram is made the Judge for the case.

Will Ram pronounce the verdict honestly as per the rules of the game or will he also get influenced by his vengeance? We will have to wait till today's episode.

Stay tuned to the Vijay Tamil channel to watch the latest episodes of the reality show or tune into Disney+ Hotstar to watch the entire episodes of season 6.