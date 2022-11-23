Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Shivin Wins Hearts With Smart Argument In Courtroom Task

With her smart skills, and crisp and to-the-point arguments, she left the courtroom no space to talk anything against her. And netizens are quite impressed with the way she presented her client. They have been sharing on Twitter, how they are happy to see Shivin getting to showcase her true talents. Though she has appeared for Azeem, who has several haters online, she is receiving nothing but positive responses.

In the new promos released by the makers of Tamil Bigg Boss season 6, a contestant Shivin has won hearts. The promo reveals that tonight's episode will be the continuation of the episode from Tuesday, where the house is turned into a court and the contestants play the roles of lawyers and judges. Shivin is seen arguing for Azeem in the promos.

This comes as a positive thing for Shivin as fans recently called her out for using cuss words in the house. Though it created a mild controversy, it did make her fans unimpressed as they said that it was not in a good taste. Meanwhile, she also recently received the support of the fans of Bigg Boss when Azeem suggested that her head has to be shaved as a punishment during last week's King-Queen task.

A fan wrote, "Whoever watching 24hours live know how smart and genuine contestant #Shivin is love. udience who watching 1hour episode underestimating #Shivin's gameplay Don't underated #Shivin...She is one of the deserving contestant to win (sic)"

Another fan wrote, "Proved why TITLE WINNER Today she MAKE THE SHOW She CHANGE THE SHOW Her Brilliancy Her honest nd valid points She actually ready to die for this case Her clarity GOOSEBUMPS Shivin's SHOW Proud as a fan (sic)."

Another person wrote, "#Shivin is the only person playing the bb as a game... Rest all waste... #Shivin the best find of season 6 #BiggBossTamil6 (sic)."

Fans started lauding her all over social media so much so that she started trending on Twitter in no time. Even after hours of releasing the promo, she is still one of the top trends of Twitter. The show is being aired on Vijay television.