Bigg Boss Tamil 6: THESE Contestants Are In Danger Zone

However, the unofficial polls and news reports have always been almost accurate in predicting the contestants who are in danger zone and the contestants who get evicted from the house. Accordingly, the unofficial polling sites suggest that Kadhir, Rachitha, and Janany have received the maximum votes and they are in the safe zone. So, chances for them to get evicted this week are pretty low.

The sixth season of Tamil Bigg Boss has crossed its 50 days and yet the show has not paced up as much as the previous five seasons. We don't know if it's the tasks or the contestants, but the show has been dull. Nevertheless, we are seeing contestants getting eliminated week after week. The next contestant to get eliminated from the house will be announced by host Kamal Haasan on Sunday's show.

Speaking of which, we also have the names of contestants who are in the danger zone. Dhanalakshmi, Myna Nandhini, and Queency are those who are in the danger zone as they have received the lowest number of votes on the unofficial polling websites. At the beginning of the week, fans even demanded host Kamal Haasan impose double eviction this time as both Nandhini and Queency have been underperforming the whole week. Nevertheless, it would make fans happy if either Nandhini or Queency get evicted this week as they haven't been performing well.

Apart from these aforementioned contestants, it is also possible for Azeem to get evicted from the house this time as some fans also demand that he has to be issued a red card. Though he is the captain of the house and is not one of the nominees for eviction, since he has been showing extreme aggression, Kamal Haasan might give him the red card. But let us wait and watch what happens.

The show is being aired on Vijay Television and streamed on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. A 24/7 live broadcast is also available on the OTT platform for fans to watch the proceedings whenever they want. Stay tuned with us to know more exciting updates about the reality show.