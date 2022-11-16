Bigg Boss Tamil 6: ‘True Face Exposed,’ Say Netizens As Robert’s Latest Video Surfaces Online

And the talk of the town for the day is none other than Robert master, who is one of the contestants. In the latest task, the contestants are asked to act as kings, queens, and their subjects. The promo shows that Shivin added too much salt to the food served to Rachitha, Vikraman, and Robert to spice things up. What she started as a prank, turned out to be a high-voltage drama.

The stage is set for a high-voltage drama, that is expected to happen on Wednesday's episode in Tamil Bigg Boss' sixth season. The promos released by the makers hints that there will be no scarcity of drama in the house. And not just the promos, fans have been sharing video clips from the show's live telecast on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Though Shivin apologized for adding salt, it did not go well with the other contestants. A video shows Robert (who now plays the role of the king) ordering all women in the house to remove their makeup and jewelry. He can be seen telling them that they are not allowed to wear them until his next order.

Advertisement

This did not go well with the fans and they are seen lambasting Robert saying that his true face has been exposed. Even though he acted as a true friend of Shivin, he now proves that he has no such feelings towards her, and everything was nothing but his tactic to gain a good name from the fans. Fans also came in support of Shivin saying that she played a game to make the task interesting and it was not a big deal.

Meanwhile, the promo shows a heated argument between Azeem and Vikraman over the same issue. But Azeem can be seen yelling that he would spit on the food served to Vikraman, to which the latter lost his cool and said that he is not the owner of the house and questioned everyone why were they keeping quiet even after such a statement by Azeem. Well, it looks like the weekend episode with host Kamal Haasan will get all the more interesting this time around. Let us wait and watch!