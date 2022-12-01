Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Twitterati Demands A Red Card To Azeem For His Aggressive Behaviour

This week's task will receive praises as well as condemnation from the show's host this week for creating pandemonium in the house, as most of the housemates were seen losing themselves, frustrated, and anxious.

Every day is like walking over a ticking bomb inside the Bigg Boss house, as one never knows how a petty issue will turn into an argument, and eventually, the house gets divided until the weekend episode. Of course, without all these dramas, it would be so boring for us audiences too.

While all the housemates found their ground after a brief period, Azeem could not control his temper. He was condemned by the housemates for his aggressive play.

Until yesterday morning, Azeem had clashing opinions within his team. The team members stood against him as he tried to boss them. At one point, they both reached a midpoint and continued the game. Following which, Kathiravan entered the house, trying to steal the flowers. Amuthavanan caught him and roughed him up. This angered Kathiravan, who shouted at Amuthavanan for man-handling him. Azeem rushed to his rescue.

It was when the game reached a high. Azeem and Amuthavanan exchanged heated words with each other and started to push each other after a certain point.

The video clip that went viral instantly showed Azeem nudging Amuthavanan backward with his palm. While Amuthavanan claims Azeem hurt him hard, Azeem refutes this.

The housemates had a divided opinion. Janany and Myna Nandhini were seen saying that the fault was on either side for provoking and for using physical violence to overpower the opponent. Vikraman and a few others said it was Azeem's fault for spoiling the game's flow.

The BB fans are also divided in their views. Few said it was just a reaction to what Amuthavanan provoked initially; few went on to seek a "red card" from Azeem for hurting the fellow contestant physically.

It is not the first time that Azeem is being condemned for his violent approach. Earlier in one of the weekend episodes, the housemates gave a red card to Azeem for his approach towards the housemates. This happened in the presence of the show's host, Kamal Haasan.

Further, during the second season of Bigg Boss, Kamal Haasan himself gave Mahat Raghavendra a red card for injuring fellow housemate Danny.

To watch the entire episode tune into Vijay TV tonight or watch the 24 hours live episode in Disney+ Hotstar.