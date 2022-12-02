Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Vikraman, Azeem Get Into Another Ugly Fight During Best Performer Nominations

While some argue that the current Bigg Boss season goes too far in terms of unnecessary fights and cynical behavior among the housemates, resulting in a boisterous environment, others argue that the show is only entertaining because of the aforementioned factors.

The sixth season of Tamil Bigg Boss has been pacing extremely well. While the makers are using their tactics to make the show as interesting as possible to the fans, followers of the show are also engaging in conversations about the show on Twitter.

The show started with 21 contestants. For the first time, the general public were also welcomed to participate in the show, and they were chosen through auditions.

Accordingly, GP Muthu, Azeem, Robert master, Ayesha, Sheriin, Manikandan, Rachitha, Ram, ADK, Janany, Shanthi master, Maheshwari, VJ Kathiravan, Queency, Nivaashiyni, Dhanalakshmi, Shivin, Vikraman, Amuthavanan, "Myna" Nandhini, and Asal Kolar were chosen as the contestants.

After several nominations and evictions, the house has 14 contestants now. The show has completed nearly 55 days of broadcast.

And this week's Tribe-Alien task is taking its toll on the housemates. The contestants try to showcase their best to keep themselves in the loop and stay ahead in creating content, thereby winning hearts.

Their "strategic game" eventually changed the flow of the entire task, as they predicted. Sometimes it goes overboard too.

Every BB fan is aware that this season features a major clash between Azeem and Vikraman, who are each other's strongest opponents. Both have strong fan bases on social media.

While Vikraman is appreciated for his composed attitude, he is believed to be righteous. On the other hand, Azeem is considered short-tempered and a strategist.

They both have expressed differences of opinion since Day 1, and now that they were on the same team for the tribal task, one could easily predict heated arguments and fights during the task hours.

They were both seen exchanging heated words from the start of the task, as predicted. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss announced that the task had concluded and asked the housemates to nominate this week's best and worst performers.

According to the latest promo released by Vijay Television, Vikraman is seen condemning Azeem for being a spoiled sport and someone who creates commotion to steal the limelight, every week. A few housemates were also seen nodding their heads in consent.

Vice versa, Azeem was seen replying to Vikraman, saying that he nominates Vikraman, for Vikraman assumes that one can be called a strong player if he confronts the strongest player in the house. and that he is proud of being called a strong player.

Vikraman gives it back to Azeem, saying, "I have already given you "Attakathi" (which roughly translates to "Paper Sword"). "So according to me, you are not a strong player at all."

Azeem was seen smirking at Vikraman's comments.

We will have to wait until tonight to know more about their conversation. To watch the entire episode, tune into Vijay TV tonight or watch the 24-hour live episode on Disney+ Hotstar.