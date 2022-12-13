Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Vikraman Vs Shivin Battle Takes Over Twitter, Netizens Want THIS Contestant To Win

And this time, the war is between the fans of Shivin and Vikraman, who are the contestants of the sixth season of Tamil Bigg Boss. While some fans express their support to Shivin, other extend their support to Vikraman. Take a look at some of the fans' arguments.

Fans' battle on Twitter never failed to engage us. As fans of celebrities advocate for their favourite star, it tends to become a whole trend on Twitter thereby making the fans all the more engaged. This time around, fans of the reality show Tamil Bigg Boss have taken to twitter to extend their support to housemates.

A fan said that they would rather vote for Shivin. They wrote, "I prefer to #VoteForShivin than for #Vikraman He uses his political ideology which is Caste based for his own benefits Whereas #Shivin is the one person, whose victory could be of a huge impact in society & recognition for Trans people #Shivin winning #BiggBossTamil6 is>Vikraman"

Another fan wrote, "I prefer to #VoteforVikraman than to #Shivin She uses her corporate ideology with her identity benefits Whereas #Vikraman is fighting against all supremacists who simply pull him for castism & politics His victory will be a trend setting in society #BiggBossTamil6 #BiggBossTamil"

A fan, who did not express whose fan they are, stated that it is an easy task for the fans of Vikraman to eliminate Shivin. They wrote, "Poor #Ayesha doesn't know that #Vikraman fans will easily eliminate #Shivin just like they did #Ayesha & #VjMaheshwari #BiggBossTamil6"

Speaking of evictions, Azeem, ADK, Janany, Rachitha, Manikandan, and Vikraman are the contestants who are nominated for eviction this week. And the unofficial fan pages suggest that Azeem is in the safe zone as he has received the maximum number of votes. On the other hand, ADK has received the minimal number of votes. Myna Nandhini, who won in the captaincy task, is the new captain of the house. So, fans cannot nominate her for eviction. So, let us wait and see who gets to take home the exit card when Kamal Haasan announces it on Monday.