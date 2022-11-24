Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Voting Results For Week 7: Manikandan Gets The Least Votes, Followed By Robert

Manikandan has been one of the non-controversial contestants of the house. Though it is unclear if he is non-entertaining or if the show makers have edited his part as they had much more interesting episodes to telecast. This could be one of the reasons for Manikandan not being able to create a connection with the audience.

The results of the unofficial public voting conducted by a TamilGlitz channel are out. Accordingly, Manikandan got the least votes. He received 7.17 percent of the total votes. Surprisingly, Robert master leads Manikandan with 7.41 percent votes.

Meanwhile, Robert has been on the receiving end of criticisms and controversies last week for his poor performance in the 'Royal Museum' task. Also, he was condemned for going overboard with Rakshita. Robert master could be seen trailing around and flirting with Rakshita instead of focusing on the game. He was bashed heavily by the fans for his behavior.

In the meantime, it is Azeem who leads the polls with 46.16%. While, until last week almost the entire house was against Azeem, it seems that fans still want to be inside the house. He is considered one of the strong players. Though Azeem has been condemned often for his short temper and abusive behavior, it is undeniable that he participates in all tasks sincerely, unlike a few other non-participative contestants.

Followed by Azeem, VJ Kathiravan leads the poll results. VJ Kathiravan gave an impressive performance in the 'Royal Museum' task. Initially, VJ Kathiravan received flak among the audience for being non-participative. It seems Kathiravan is slowly coming out of his cocoon. We will have to wait for a week or more to see Kathiravan's game.

Fans have been giving mixed responses to the poll results.

Few went on to comment that "Manikandan should be evicted this week. Because only then housemates can understand how important and serious an open nomination is! And also evicting mani doesn't going to impact any game."

However, these are the results of unofficial polls and we might not know the final result until Saturday. Concurrently, as the poll results were out, another shocking news of Kamal Haasan's hospitalization surfaced on the internet. Kamal Haasan was hospitalized after he fell ill. It is reported that it is a general check-up and the doctors have advised him a complete bed rest for a couple of days.

It is still unsure as to who will replace him as the host of the show and who will get eliminated this week.