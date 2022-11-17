Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Voting Results: Robert Or Nivashini To Get Evicted This Weekend?

According to polls conducted by unofficial sources, this weekend's episode will the elimination of either Robert master of Nivashini. While we might not know the final result until Saturday, it looks like things are going South for both Robert and Nivashini as they have received the least number of votes in the unofficial polls.

The weekend is almost here. So the first thing that the fans of the reality show Bigg Boss would be doing is to check the unofficial poll results to know who could be the next person to get evicted. If you are a fan of Tamil Bigg Boss season 6 and want to know details about the next eviction, you have come to the right place!

There is only less chance for them to turn things around as only one more day is left for fans to cast their votes. So, it is highly unlikely for them to beat the odds and stay in the safe zone. Robert has been on the receiving end of criticisms and controversies after his shenanigans during the recent tasks, on the other hand, Nivashini has been underplaying the whole week, which has not turned out to be eventful for her.

Meanwhile, going by the most recent promo released by the makers, it looks like the housemates have put their differences behind, and gathered together to perform in a task. Robert and Rachitha are seen singing and dancing while being in the costumes of king and queen as the other housemates are seen cheering them up.

However, the first two promos still show some high-voltage drama happening between the housemates. Well, we will only have to wait for a few more hours to watch the latest episode. Let us wait and see what really happens. The show will be aired on Vijay Television between 10:00-11:00 on weekdays and on weekends, the show starts at 9:30 and goes on till 11:00 with Kamal Haasan hosting the weekend episodes.