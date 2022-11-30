Bigg Boss Tamil 6 voting results: Unofficial poll results reveal Nandhini and Queency in trouble

Last week, the contestants played a safe game, as alleged by the show's host, Kamal Haasan, either by nominating players who wouldn't argue back or by giving lame excuses for their nominations.

The results of the unofficial public voting conducted by a TamilGlitz channel are out. Accordingly, Queency got the fewest votes. She received 9.07 percent of the total votes. Meanwhile, Myna Nandhini also received fewer votes, but slightly higher than Queency with 9.89%.

Kamal Haasan further criticised the housemates for trying to be in good books even after 50 days of the show and urged the contestants to give out the names of whom they would have nominated had it been a closed nomination. He also asked them to give valid reasons without bluffing. Following the show's host, Kamal Haasan's, strong condemnation, the nominations for week 8 happened this monday.

Rachitha topped the nomination list as she received the majority of votes from the housemates. The other nominees were Kathiravan, Janany, Dhanalakshmi, "Myna" Nandhini, and Queency.

Surprisingly, as per the results of the poll, Kathiravan leads the poll with 30.47%, followed by Janany and Rachitha. As predicted by many BB fans, it is Nandhini and Queency who are in the danger zone now.

Both contestants were on the receiving end, both from the housemates and the audience. To recall, during the weekend's episode, the first question was posed to Myna Nandhini and Rachitha. The question was, "How is your paid holiday?" While Rachita was quick enough to realise the pun, Nandhini replied, "It is nice." They both went on to say that they would give their full effort and change their game plan going forward.

Yet another fan expressed her opinion about the alleged friendship between Nandhini and Manikanta. She said, "I am feeling jealous of your friendship." I even opine that I would feel grateful if I ever had a friend like Manikanta. But inside the house, your friendship is so cringy."

Queency, on the other hand, is criticised for not being an active participant in the show. She was condemned by the housemates as an escapist. Even Kamal Haasan encouraged her to stay active during work hours. Queency was trolled regularly for being a procrastinator.

Further, she was slammed for joining hands with VJ Kathiravan and Ayesha to poke fun at Shivin. Fans cringed every time they saw Queency idly conversing, or flirting, with VJ Kathiravan.

We'll have to wait until Sunday to know the official results and who will be evicted from the show. Meanwhile, there are voices for double eviction and wild card entry as well.