Bigg Boss Tamil: Kamal Haasan To Exit And Concentrate On Acting?

So, if this report on Kamal Haasan's exit from the show turns out to be true, it is to be seen who would replace him as the host. While Silambarasan TR would the makers' first choice, one can expect Ramya Krishnan also to step in as she once she took over as the host when Kamal Haasan tested positive during the show's fourth season.

On the acting front, Kamal Haasan was last seen in the action drama Vikram directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film also starred Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in important roles. It's a spinoff of the filmmaker's previous movie Kaithi starring Karthi in the lead role. Vikram also featured Suriya, who made a cameo appearance toward the end.

Kamal Haasan has Indian 2 in his lineup, which is directed by Shankar. The film has Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles. It is expected that more updates about the movie will be shared by the makers soon.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan also has a film with Mani Ratnam, which is yet to be titled. The project is slated for release in 2024. Decades after their maiden collaboration Nayakan (1987), this film marks their second movie. Speaking of Bigg Boss, the sixth season of the show is currently airing on Vijay television and on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar, where a 24/7 live broadcast is also available.