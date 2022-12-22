Bigg Boss Tamil: Oviya’s Exit To Kavin’s Walkout – Game-Changing Moments Of All Seasons

Season 1:

The game-changing moment of the first season was when Oviya decided to walk out of the house. The actor had extremely huge support from the people of Tamil Nadu, and some of her iconic dialogues are remembered to this day. Oviya, who underwent mental pressure in the house, decided to walk out mid-way as she was unable to deal with the stress. If she had stayed, she would have lifted the trophy with no doubts.

Season 2:

In the second season, which was also a famous one, the Hitler task turned out to go against Aishwarya Dutta. Though many fans did not like the way she played the game, she still received the support of people and she was the runner of the season. But she received maximum hate from fans during the Hitler task when she was asked to behave like a dictator.

Season 3:

In the third season, the iconic moment, which changed the whole season' outlook was when Kavin decided to walk out by taking the 'Suitcase money' offered to him by the makers. Though it broke the hearts of the housemates, he gained out of it. But had he stayed, he had chances to win the trophy of the season.

Season 4:

The fourth season had several twists and turns which changed the game of the housemates. But in the Robo Vs Human task, housemate Archana broke down in tears when her father's name was brought in and she lost her cool.

Season 5:

In the Dare task, the housemates were asked to not use salt, sugar, or onion until they were allowed to do so. Priyanka and Thamarai found a cheat way to use them by dissolving salt and sugar in water. But Niroop, who found it, poured the water into the drain.

Season 6:

When ADK got into the nomination-free zone along with Manikandan, and Amudhavanan, it changed the game.