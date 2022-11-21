Blue Sattai Maran Trolls Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam Administrators Who Bow Down At Bussy Anand

Thalapathy Vijay met his club administrators in Panaiyur, Chennai after many years and the event has attracted the attention of entire fans and media. Actor Vijay hosted an event with biryani for fan club executives and it became a trending news in India. In this situation, Blue Sattai Maran trolled Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam Administrators by sharing footage of them falling on Bussy Anand's feet.

"Actor Vijay has said that he will meet his fan club administrators once a month from now on and that Vijay will answer all political questions." Bussy Anand told the press after the event. Information about what Vijay spoke at the Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam meeting is expected to be released soon.

Many netizens watched the videos and commented that it was Bussy Anand who showed mass in the event rather than Thalapathy Vijay. Ajith and Vijay fans are fighting on the other hand by trending negative hashtags.

While videos of Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam officials falling on Bussy Anand's feet and taking blessings have leaked on the internet, the video has been shared by not only Ajith Kumar's fans but also a popular YouTube film critic, Blue Sattai Maran, which has become a trending topic immediately.

Blue Sattai Maran's Troll has started a clash between Vijay fans and him for sharing the video with the caption "Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam administrators bowing at the feet of Vijay's Thalapathy Bussy Anand. Fans are proud that Bussy Anand has shown better mass than Vijay during the event."

During a time when Thalapathy Vijay's films are released for political ambitions, does Vijay think that if he enters politics all at once, will he get any security for himself? Is that why this sudden political desire? Netizens are also raising questions. It is important to note that Naam Tamilar Party Head Seeman stands with Thalapathy Vijay in the ongoing issue about Telugu Film Producers Association's announcement that "Only Telugu films will be given priority on the Pongal festival".

Now this unexpected tweet from Blue Sattai Maaran's Tweet about Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam during the release of his upcoming film Varisu has created chaos among his fans. The reviewer who troll everyone gave an out and out positive review for Udhayanidhi Stalin's recent release Kalaga Thalaivan.