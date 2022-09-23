Buffoon's trailer gives the vibe that this is one such decent film, that deserves a watch. The film follows a guy who wants to go abroad, save money, and come back home to start a business. There are glimpses of him performing on stage plays. There was a single from the film that showed him attending a play.

Vaibhav can actually be called an underrated actor. He performs well and chooses projects that have some artistic perspective, irrespective of whether they do well commercially.

His dreams, however, seem to be interrupted by the society's vile structure and somehow he gets into trouble that he didn't deserve. How he handles this situation is the plot of Buffoon.

There is a line in the trailer and when translated it means something alone the lines of "If you can't fight even in such dire situations what's the point in living?" Although an ordinary line it somehow connects with you emotionally.

Buffoon is produced by Stone Bench FIlms. The film is written and directed by Ashok Veerappan. It stars Vaibhav, Anagha, and Joju George among others. Dinesh Purushothaman is the DOP, Vetre Krishnan is the editor, and Santhosh Narayanan is the film's music composer.

Here are some tweets from people who have seen the film:

1st half decent

Casting good 👍

songs ok

Drama artist scene not ofter opening

Waiting second half

Vaibhav New Attempt 👏🏼 Supporting Cast Okish Performance 👍🏼 Drug Mafia 😒 SANA Bgm 🔥 1st Half Good Start But After 🥲 Lag 😕 2nd Half 🚶Doesn't Connect For Me 🙂 Screenplay 😪 Below Average 🥱

#Buffoon : "Slow & neat survival drama"

@OfficialAnagha Good,

@Music_Santhosh's simple score, Could felt many real life incidents in it. Definitely once watchable. Enjoy it in theaters.

2.75/5