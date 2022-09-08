Arya's Captain had its theatrical release today (September 8). The film is an alien invasion thriller surrounding a suspicious creature threatening a region. Arya, an army official, takes up the mission of cracking the mystery deaths in the region. The film has opened to mixed reviews.

Now, the unofficial news has dropped that the film will be picked up by ZEE for an OTT release. We will have to wait for an official announcement for confirmation and the release date.

Captain is written and directed by Shakti Soundar Rajan. The film is said to be based on John McTiernan's Predator. The Arnold Schwarzenegger starrer was released in 1987, and it became a monumental hit. The film was developed into a franchise, but none of the sequels could create the magic of the original.

The film is jointly produced by The Show People and Think Studios. The cinematographer is S Yuva, the editor is Pradeep E Ragav, and the film's music is scored by D Imman. The film stars Simran, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Harish Uthaman, Kavya Shetty, and Gokul Anand in key roles.

The four songs in the film were released one after the other as singles. 'Akkrinai Naan' was written by Arivu and the other three songs were written by Madhan Karky. 'Ninaivugal' sung by Yuvan Shankar Raja was released on July 25, 2022. 'Kyla' sung by Yazin Nizar and Shreya Ghoshal was released on August 11. 'Akkrinai Naan' sung by Arivu and Joewin Shamalina was released on August 26. 'You are a fighter' sung by Nikhita Gandhi and Christopher Stanley was released on September 5. The entire soundtrack was released on September 7.