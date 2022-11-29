Chandramukhi 2: Vadivelu Allegedly Skips Shoot & Disappoints Director P Vasu
Vadivelu is back in form and he has two upcoming films, Chandramukhi 2 and Naai Sekar Returns currently in production, and both films are produced by Lyca Productions. Chandramukhi 2 is directed by P Vasu and stars Raghava Lawrence, Kangana Ranaut, and Vadivelu among others. Kangana Ranaut is expected to play the female lead, who gets possessed by the ghost.
Chandramukhi became a huge hit thanks to Superstar Rajinikanth's swag, Jyotika's impressive performance as Chandramukhi/Ganga, and Vadivelu's comedic performance. Vadivelu being part of Chandramukhi 2 is a major strength of the film.
When Vadivelu took a break in recent years from films, media buzz was that he was being a bit too high-maintenance for directors and was too assertive about everything that involves him. It was believed that the makers weren't too happy with his lack of cooperation in filming.
Now, the recent talk is that he was rushing to get done with Chandramukhi 2 shoot and move on to Naai Sekar Returns. Apparently, P Vasu requested him to finish the scene that they were shooting, and they would be done with his portions, but he didn't agree. Although only a few more days were required to finish the scene, it's said that Vadivelu refused to stay back.
P Vasu, allegedly said that the scene would be removed completely if Vadivelu doesn't offer to shoot for a few more days. Lyca Productions who are producing both films, also suggested that Vadivelu took his time to finish the scene off. However, Vadivelu chose to end the shoot and moved on to Naai Sekar Returns shoot.
Naai Sekar Returns is being directed by Suraj, and the film's music is composed by Santhosh Narayanan. The film also stars Anandraj, Redin Kingsley, Shivaangi, Shivani Narayanan, Sanjana Singh, Munishkanth, RJ Vigneshkanth, and others.
- Metti Oli Director Thirumurugan Is Making A Comeback In A Sun TV Mega Serial!
- Mari Selvaraj's Next Film With Disney Plus Hotstar Is Titled Vaazhai - First Look Poster Is Out!
- 'Elegant Film Made With Social Concern' - Says Chief Minister MK Stalin About Udhayanidhi's Kalaga Thalaivan!
- Vaigai Puyal Vadivelu’s Appatha Song From His Upcoming Film Naai Sekar Returns Insults Director Shankar?
- Vaigai Puyal Vadivelu And Santhosh Narayanan Are Coming Together With The Appatha Song From Naai Sekar Returns
- Vaigai Puyal Vadivelu Starrer Naai Sekar Returns Audio Rights Have Been Acquired By Think Music India
- Who Is The Director Of Vaigai Puyal Vadivelu's Next Film With Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi ? - Name Leaked
- Legendary Actor Vaigai Puyal Vadivelu Join Hands With Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi For His Upcoming Film
- Mari Selvaraj Completed The Shooting Of Maamannan Featuring Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil & Vadivelu
- Maamannan: Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Udayanidhi-Keerthy-Fahadh Project
- Thalaivar 169: Rajinikanth And Vadivelu To Reunite For The Nelson Directorial?
- Happy Birthday Vadivelu: Twitterati Can't Keep Calm As They Wish The Meme King On His Special Day!