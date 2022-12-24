Chaos At Varisu Audio Launch: Clash Between Thalapathy Vijay Fans And Police!

Audio launch of Thalapathy Vijay's film Varisu caused huge chaos. The policemen who tried to stop Vijay fans were injured as fans broke the police barricade and got inside. It caused a huge commotion at the grand audio launch event.

Actor Vijay has acted in Varisu, directed by Vamsi Paidipally. Produced by Dil Raju, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna as the heroine. The film also stars Prakash Raj, Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Shaam, Sangeetha, Jayasudha and few more important actors. While Thaman has composed the music for Varisu, the songs Ranjithame, Thee Thalapathy and Arariraro from the film have already been released and have received good response from the fans.

Meanwhile, the audio release ceremony is being held in a grand manner at Chennai Nehru Indoor Stadium today. As the permission passes for the festival have been given to all the District Vijay Chief Council Executives, the film crew has planned to perform many interesting events at the audio release ceremony. And since the audio release ceremony of Thalapathy Vijay's film is going to happen after 2 years, there is also an expectation of what he is going to say.

While there were reports that the passes were sold for between Rs.3 thousand and Rs.5 thousand, fans who did not have a pass today flocked to see Thalapathy Vijay. Fans also took out a motorcade with the flag of Vijay Makkal Mandram on the roads. While the related videos were published on the internet, the police on security duty did not allow the fans without a pass.

But the fans who came in defying the police barricade pushed the police and went inside. Some of the police who tried to stop the fans were injured during the clash that happened there.

The film crew is facing a lot of problems from the day one of the production. Earlier, some scenes were leaked from the sets of Varisu. Then Animal Welfare Board has issued a notice to the film crew of Varisu on the complaint of using elephants in the shoot without proper permission. Then Telugu Film Producer's council stood against releasing Varisu for Pongal. Then the theatre allocation problem in Tamil Nadu. Now this huge chaos at the audio launch event of the film.