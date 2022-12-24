Chellamma Stars Anshitha And Arnaav Jump Into A Deep Well; Shocking Video Goes Viral!





"Chellamma Making Video.... Even Anshitha don't even know swimming. She had a scary experience with full trust on me and jumped into the well . Really unbelievable and appreciated. Don't try this and risk ur self. This was done with full safety with protective guard because I have better experience in swimming (Arnaav). This promo from Chellamma team dedicated to all fans & frnds. Full making video will be come shortly...." says Arnaav in the post.

Advertisement

The Arnav-Divya issue has been a hot topic on social media for the past few weeks. Chellamma serial actor Arnaav and Sevvanthi serial actress Divya were secretly married. Both of them had previously acted in the serial Keladi Kanmani which aired on Sun TV.

In such a situation, serial actress Divya has accused Arnaav of cheating on her. She also said that Arnaav had a relationship with Chellamma serial actress, and when asked about it, Arnaav hit her in the stomach. She was bleeding because of it and treated in the hospital. Also, Divya had complained in the police department that her life was in danger because of the ill-treatment she had suffered due to Arnaav's act.

Divya also revealed that Arnaav was in contact with several women including the Chellama serial actress Anshitha. Arnaav was arrested on Divya's complaint and released on bail. He is still acting in Chellamma series. Apart from this, Divya Ganesh, who played the role of Megha in the series, recently left the serial. She is currently acting in Venba character in Bakyalakshmi serial.

According to the Chellamma serial story, Arnaav (Sidhu), the hero of the serial, is in love with Chellamma. Knowing that Sidhu loves her, Chellamma walks away from him. Still, Sidhu is determined to somehow marry Chellamma. However, Sidhu's wedding preparations are going on with Megha, which is the negative role in the serial. Thus the series is moving on whether Megha and Sidhu will get married or not.

At this stage, some female fans have come to meet Arnaav at the shooting location of the serial. They asked "When are you going to marry Chellamma?", "Will you keep her child with you?"

This fans meet was going viral few days ago and now the actor has come up with a perfectly edited video to impress his fans. Irony is Anshitha fans are sharing the video more than Arnaav. Hope the promotional strategy works for both Arnaav and Anshitha to gain more attraction among their fans in social media.