Chief Ministers MK Stalin And Pinarayi Vijayan Wish Actor-Turned-Politician Kamal Haasan On His Birthday
On the occasion of actor turned politician Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan's 68th birthday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin And Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wished him today (November 7, 2022) from their official Twitter handles.
Along with them, various celebrities, political party leaders and his fans are pouring their love in social media for the finest Indian actor on his birthday. Pictures of Kamal Haasan celebrating his birthday with celebrities such as Bindhu Madhavi, SJ Surya and Parthiban Radhakrishnan were also shared.
