Chinmayi Sripada and Rahul Ravindran, the popular couple surprised their fans with a piece of good news on June 21, Tuesday. The famous singer and actor-filmmaker welcomed their first kids - twins, recently. The news came out as a massive surprise for Chinmayi and Rahul's followers, who were unaware of the pregnancy.

The singer and actor introduced their daughter and son, Driptah and Sharvas with a special Instagram post. Chinmayi Sripada and Rahul Ravindran shared glimpses of their twins and wrote: "Driptah and Sharvas... The new and forever center of our Universe. ❤️." Even though there were a lot of speculations regarding Chinmayi's pregnancy, the couple had remained tight-lipped about the same.

Check out Chinmayi Sripada's post here:

Later, Chinmayi Sripada posted a long note on her Instagram page, addressing the surrogacy rumours. The singer revealed that many people messaged her asking if she had twins through surrogacy. Chinmayi put an end to the rumours by revealing that only the close ones knew about her pregnancy.