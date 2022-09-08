Dailyhunt's popular short video app Josh, has hit the ball out of the park with its viral content in different languages and genres. Besides giving 'wings' to upcoming talents to reach the skies, the desi app is also known for giving its creators an opportunity to participate in some smashing challenges and contests, and win big.

Besides content creators, Josh is also encouraging music artists to flaunt their craft in their own way. Speaking about the pool of talent on this desi app, the most popular musical duo from Chennai, Hiphop Tamizha, recently joined the Josh family. The duo consists of Adhithya 'Adhi' Venkatapathy and R. Jeeva.

Have a look at Hiphop Tamizha's entertaining videos on Josh app-https://share.myjosh.in/profile/9d939a76-04db-4da3-a213-ba71c4110f62

Known for their debut album, Hip Hop Tamizhan which is touted to be India's first Tamil hip hop album, the duo has been creating waves in the music circuit. From being independent musicians to now composing for films, Hiphop Tamizha has come a long way.

On Independence Day this year, they dropped their new song 'Chinna Paiyan' under their independent music banner Underground Tribe on their YouTube channel Hiphop Tamizha. The track revolves around motivating the right talents to come forward. The best part of the song is that it features another independent and upcoming artist Vaisagh who is known for songs like 'Kaaka Kadha' and 'En Rant Ah Konjam Kelu.' As of now, 'Chinna Paiyan' has reached 500K+ views with 50K+ likes on YouTube.

To support Hiphop Tamizha's new release, Josh is hosting a challenge titled #chinnapaiyan. The week-long challenge went live from Wednesday (September 7, 2022) where all content creators can lend their support to independent artists by creating a video on 'Chinna Paiyan' song.

Challenge Link- https://share.myjosh.in/challenge/7a0256b9-a8bd-4a8a-826f-eb70d4c842dd

The winners of the #chinnapaiyan challenge will be gratified with the signed merchandise by Hiphop Tamizha. Sounds cool, doesn't it?

