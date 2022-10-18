Chiyaan 61 Geared Up For Shoot: Pa Ranjith Chooses KGF History As Backdrop

Chiyaan Vikram's next project with Pa Ranjith is all set to start shooting. Rashmika Mandanna was initially cast in the film but due to a clash in her dates, she has stepped out of the film.

The project started off with a pooja recently. Actors Arya and Sivakumar participated in the ceremony, along with Vikram, Pa Ranjith, and KE Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green. Veteran actor Sivakumar doesn't usually participate in such events, and it is rumoured that maybe he is playing a role in this film.

The film is set in the history of Kolar Gold Fields, KGF. The director has clarified this will have nothing to do with the KGF film universe or even the genre of the film. This will be based on the historical records of the labour issues and lives of those who worked in the fields.

Vikram's recent release Ponniyin Selvan 1 has had an industry record-breaking success and Pa Ranjith is known for his honest and uncompromised storytelling and political stand. This combination is going to be quite interesting.

The film's music will be scored by GV Prakash Kumar. The title is expected to be Maidhaanam, but there has been no confirmation from the team yet. The film is scheduled for a summer 2023 release. It is said that the film is going to be shot in 3D and will be an expensive project. Real KGF locations have been chosen for shooting according to the buzz.