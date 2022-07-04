The highly anticipated character poster of Chiyaan Vikram from the upcoming historical drama Ponniyin Selvan was released on July 4, Monday. The National award-winner is playing the role of Aditya Karikalam, the Chola crown prince, in the Mani Ratnam directorial. Chiyaan Vikram's fierce look in the Ponniyin Selvan character poster has totally impressed netizens and is now going viral.

"Welcome the Chola Crown Prince! The Fierce Warrior. The Wild Tiger. Aditya Karikalan!," reads the Twitter post of the production banner Madras Talkies that introduced Vikram's character to the viewers. From the poster, it is evident that the supremely talented actor will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in Mani Ratnam's dream project.