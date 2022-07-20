Yes, you read it right. Cobra was originally slated to hit the theatres on August 11 this year, ahead of Independence Day. However, grapevine suggests that the makers of the Chiyaan Vikram-starrer have decided to push the release due to technical reasons. However, the Cobra team has not officially announced the change in release date, so far.

Chiyaan Vikram, the National award-winning actor, is all set to make a comeback to the silver screen with his ambitious project, Cobra. The movie, which is touted to be a science-fiction thriller, is helmed by young filmmaker Ajay Gnanamuthu. As per the rumour mills, the release of the much-awaited Chiyaan Vikram-starrer has been postponed.

However, the makers of the Ajay Gnanamuthu directorial will undoubtedly make sure that Cobra doesn't clash with Chiyaan Vikram's other highly awaited project, Ponniyin Selvan Part 1. The historical drama, which is directed by veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam, has been slated to hit the theatres on September 30, 2022. So, it is certain that Cobra will be released at least by the end of August or the beginning of September.

As reported earlier, the sources close to Cobra suggest that Chiyaan Vikram is playing 20 different characters in the film. According to the grapevine, all the 20 characters played by the National award-winner have great importance in the storyline. Even though the first look poster revealed that Chiyaan Vikram will be appearing in many get-ups in the film, the reports regarding 20 characters came out as a great surprise for the cine-goers.

AR Rahman has composed the songs and original score for Cobra. KGF actress Srinidhi Shetty appears as the female lead opposite Chiyaan Vikram in the movie. The Ajay Gnanamuthu directorial will have Irfan Pathan, KS Ravikumar, Mohammed Ali Baig, Padmapriya, Kaniha, Robo Shankar, John Vijay, Mamukkoya, Miya George, Roshan Mathew, Sarjano Khalid, and so on in supporting roles. Cobra is produced by Lalit Kumar, under the banner Seven Screen Studio.