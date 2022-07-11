Cobra Audio Launch: Chiyaan Vikram Likely To Attend The Launch; Fans Allowed Free Entry To The Event!

Actor Chiyaan Vikram's upcoming film Cobra, directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, is ready for the grand worldwide release on August 11, 2022. The movie unit has organized an audio launch on July 11 amid huge fanfare in Chennai. The audio was released at Phoenix Market City where fans of the superstar were allowed for free to take part.

Vikram, who was recently rushed to a hospital in Chennai following slight congestion in the heart, is discharged after a day and is now back in his form. However, his son, Dhruv, clarified that Vikram was admitted for fever and that he is perfectly doing well.

The actor, for whom cinema is first, is likely to attend the audio launch of Cobra, as he had missed Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan's Teaser launch promotional event earlier.

Vikram will sport as many as 20 different looks in the film Cobra. The filming of Cobra was spread across Chennai, Kolkata, Russia, and a few parts of Europe. A song has been shot in Alleppey in just two days. The movie, which was in post-production for the longest time, is finally awaiting the release.

Cobra is said to be a scientific action thriller in which Vikram will be showcased as a gifted Mathematician. The movie marks the debut of cricketer Irfan Pathan. KGF fame Srinidhi Shetty, Mrinalini Ravi, Padmapriya, KS Ravi Kumar, Meenakshi, Sarjano Khalid, Mohammad Ali Baig, Mia George, Roshan Mathew, and Kanika played other important roles in the film. AR Rahman scored the film's music.

Cobra is produced by SS Lalit Kumar under 7 Screen Studio. Actor Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies acquired distribution rights of the film in Tamil Nadu while NVR Cinemas bagged the rights for two Telugu States. Cobra's satellite rights are owned by Kalaignar TV and after the theatrical run, the movie will be available for digital streaming on SonyLIV.