The latest updates suggest that the much-awaited project bagged a U/A certificate from the censor board. According to the sources close to Cobra, the Ajay Gnanamuthu directorial has a runtime of around 2 hours and 55 minutes. If the reports are to be believed, the official trailer of Chiyaan Vikram's film will be out in a couple of days. Ahead of the trailer release, the makers of Cobra are planning to release a special video on August 22, Sunday.

Cobra, the highly anticipated Chiyaan Vikram starrer is gearing up for a massive release, this August. The Ajay Gnanamuthu directorial, which is touted to be a sci-fi spy thriller, had recently made headlines with its grand audio launch event. As per the latest reports, Chiyaan Vikram's Cobra has now finished its censor formalities.

Some unconfirmed reports suggest that Chiyaan Vikram is playing 20 characters in the Ajay Gnanamuthu directorial. According to the grapevine, all the 20 characters played by the National award-winner have great importance in Cobra's storyline. Even though the first look poster had hinted that Vikram will be appearing in many get-ups in the film, the reports regarding 20 characters came out as a great surprise.

As reported earlier, the central character played by Chiyaan Vikram in Cobra is a mathematician. The intriguing teaser of the Ajay Gnanamuthu directorial, in which the National award-winning actor's declares that "every problem has a mathematical solution" had gone viral on social media. From the teaser, it was evident that Cobra is going to be a unique experience for Tamil cinema viewers.

AR Rahman has composed the songs and original score for Cobra. Srinidhi Shetty, the KGF fame actress appears as the female lead in the movie. The Ajay Gnanamuthu directorial will have Irfan Pathan, KS Ravikumar, Roshan Mathew, Mohammed Ali Baig, Padmapriya, Kaniha, Robo Shankar, John Vijay, Mamukkoya, Miya George, Sarjano Khalid, and so on in supporting roles. Cobra is produced by Lalit Kumar, under the banner Seven Screen Studio.