Cobra had managed to create a huge hype around it, prior to it's release, showcasing the mood of the film, and its film language. The film ventured into aspects that weren't part of the promotional material and this would have worked really well if the aspects had resonated with the audience.
Cobra Day 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Numbers Drop For the Psychological Thriller
Apart from the fact that the dramatic moments were a bit too familiar, the film does not have much to complain about. To address the issue, the makers have decided to trim away about twenty minutes from the film. The announcement came yesterday, and we will have to see how it influences the film's numbers from Day 3 onwards.
The total collection of Cobra Day 1 across languages was Rs. 17.45 Crore. The Day 2 collection is estimated to be about Rs. 5.5 Crore.
The core plot, although way too recycled, is not the biggest complaint about the film. It sets up a premise and then takes a completely different direction. In taking the detour some compromises have been made. Emotional moments which fail to connect with the audience overstay their welcome, and perhaps the trim could do the film a favour and make it more engaging.
The film offers Vikram great potential to prove what he is good at, and he performs the role like it's nothing for him. He has pulled the role off effortlessly, and that is probably the biggest selling point of this film.
Cobra has been directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, who has also co-written the film. It has been produced by Seven Screen Studios, and distributed by Red Giant Movies. Bhuvan Srinivasan and Harish Kannan are the cinematographers and John Abraham is the editor (not the actor John). AR Rahman is the composer for this film.
