The rumourmills even suggested that the young filmmaker decided to stay away from Cobra promotional events, due to his fallout with leading man Chiyaan Vikram and the production team. However, Ajay Gnanamuthu has now put an end to all speculations, by answering a film tracker Christopher Kanagaraj's question on his official Twitter handle.

Cobra, the highly anticipated Chiyaan Vikram starrer is all set to hit the theatres in a few days. The cast members of Cobra are now totally busy with the promotions of the film. However, director Ajay Gnanamuthu's absence from the promotional events raised eyebrows and created quite a stir on social media.

"#Cobra Team Promotions ellam therikuthu... Aana namma Dir Ajay Gnanamuthu enga?? 🤔," asked Kanagaraj with a Twitter post. Ajay Gnanamuthu took to his official Twitter handle and replied: "Apologies!! I shall be joining soon!! Caught up with the final works of the film !! But super happy seeing my amazinggggg team @SrinidhiShetty7 @mirnaliniravi @MeenakshiGovin2 @roshanmathew22 slaying it with our King #Cobra @chiyaan sir 🔥🔥"

As reported earlier, the much-awaited project bagged a U/A certificate from the censor board. According to the sources close to Cobra, the Ajay Gnanamuthu directorial has a runtime of around 2 hours and 55 minutes. The official trailer of the Chiyaan Vikram starrer, which was released recently, has through impressed the cine-goers and raised expectations over the film.

According to the reports, the central character played by Chiyaan Vikram in Cobra is a mathematician. AR Rahman has composed the songs and original score. Srinidhi Shetty, the KGF fame actress appears as the female lead in the movie. The Ajay Gnanamuthu directorial will have Irfan Pathan, KS Ravikumar, Roshan Mathew, Mohammed Ali Baig, Padmapriya, Kaniha, Robo Shankar, John Vijay, Mamukkoya, Miya George, Sarjano Khalid, and so on in supporting roles. Cobra is produced by Lalit Kumar, under the banner Seven Screen Studio.