Chiyaan Vikram's latest psychological action thriller written and directed by R Ajay Gnanamuthu, Cobra hit the screens on August 31 all over the world and gained mixed reviews. The movie, however, is most awaited by the fans and filmgoers for its arrival on the OTT platform.

According to the latest information shared by the makers of Cobra, the film will be streamed on SonyLIV, one of the biggest south film digital streaming platforms. The movie, which marks the debut of cricketer Irfan Pathan, will likely be available for streaming from September 23 or September 30. A piece of official information about the date is yet to be made. On the other hand, the Tamil version satellite rights of Cobra are secured by Kalaignar TV.