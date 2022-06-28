Chiyaan Vikram is back in action with Cobra, an upcoming Tamil psychological thriller. The veteran actor will be seen in the role of a genius mathematician Madhiazhagan AKA Adheera AKA Cobra, who turns rogue following certain unfateful events. The movie, directed by R Ajay Gnanamuthu is slated for a grand worldwide theatrical release on August 11.
Cobra's Satellite And Digital Streaming Rights: Everything You Need To Know About Vikram's Film
Cobra's pre-release business is now the hot topic in Kollywood after the industry has seen unprecedented figures with Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram. According to reports, Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies bagged the theatrical rights of Cobra. It is learned that SonyLiv has bought digital streaming rights of the film. However, an official confirmation of the same is awaited. The makers have confirmed that the satellite rights of the film have been sold to Kalaignar TV.
Vikram, who is known for his portrayal of a variety of characters and get-ups is said to have donned 25 looks for Cobra. The film, owing to its long time in the production phase, was rumoured to have a straight OTT release. The makers refuted the rumours and announced the theatrical release date. Cobra marks the 58th film of Chiyaan Vikram as the lead actor.
The AR Rahman musical stars KGF fame Srinidhi Shetty, Miya George, cricketer Irfan Pathan, Roshan Mathew, Sarjano Khalid, Padmapriya, Mohammad Ali Baig, Kaniha Mirnalini Ravi, Meenakshi and KS Ravi Kumar among others. Cobra marks the debut of Irfan Pathan and the Tamil debut of Roshan Mathew, Sarjano Khalid, and Srinidhi Shetty. Harish Kannan cranked the camera for the film and Bhuvan Srinivasan is roped in for Editing the movie.
Cobra is shot across Chennai, Kerala, Kolkata, Russia, and Europe. The movie is bankrolled by Seven Screen Studio.
