Cobra: Srinidhi Shetty’s Salary For Chiyaan Vikram Starrer Is Much More Than Her Fees For KGF 2; Find Out

Actress Srinidhi Shetty, who made her acting debut with the blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2, is now charging a bomb as her salary for her films. After the humongous success of KGF 1 and KGF 2, the actress is now charging a whopping amount for her Tamil debut film Cobra, starring Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role.

According to a report published in a leading portal, Srinidhi Shetty has charged a bomb for Cobra and it is more than what she earned for KGF 2. The report suggests that the KGF 2 actress had charged Rs 3 Crore for the Yash-starrer. But now, after tasting success, she reportedly quoted a huge sum of Rs 6 to 7 Crore for her first Tamil film Cobra. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Let us tell you, the Ajay Gnanmauthu directorial is being made on a huge budget by SS Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studios. On July 11, Srinidhi attended the audio launch of Cobra. Her previous film KGF Chapter 2 made a huge business at the box office.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF 2 has minted more than Rs 1200 Crore at the box office worldwide. In the second part, Srinidhi's character dies. The makers will soon start working on KGF: Chapter 3.

Talking about her upcoming flick Cobra, the film also stars Irfan Pathan, Miya George, Roshan Mathew, Mirnalini Ravi, Sarjano Khalid, KS Ravikumar, Padmapriya, Kanika and others in key roles. The film has music composed by AR Rahman. Cobra is all set to release on August 11, 2022 in theatres.