Coffee With Kadhal Promotions: Jai Shares The Story Of How He Missed Jiiva's Siva Manasula Sakthi

Coffee With Kadhal with an ensemble star cast including Jai, Jiiva, Srikanth, Dhivyadharshini, Amritha Aiyer, Raiza Wilson, Aishwarya Dutta, Samyuktha, and Malavika Sharma, was released on November 4.

During the film's promotions actors, Jai and Jiiva shared an interesting update about the classic comedy hit, Siva Manasula Sakthi starring Jiiva, Anuya, and Santhanam as primary characters. Jai mentioned how the film was initially offered to him, but because of the look that he had to hold for his other film Subramaniapuram, he could not take up SMS, as it is fondly called. Subramaniapuram showed Jai with a thick beard, while he was asked to shave up his beard for SMS.

Following up with that, Jiiva mentioned how he was supposed to Jai's Vaamanan. Jiiva said that he called up the director on the first day of the shoot to wish him luck, and liked how the film came out.

Jai added how Vaamanan came to him was quite unexpected. He was supposed to do Va - Quarter Cutting, for the same producer, but at the last minute, he went to shoot for Vaamanan. Jiiva smiled and said he too was offered Va Quarter Cutting at one point.

The stars laughed at how things go back and forth and in rounds. The anchor joked about how he might get more interesting info if he let the two talk. Jiiva said it depends on the questions. If someone asked him to mention a fun moment he shared with Jai or something like that, he probably wouldn't recollect such things to talk about, Jiiva said.

Coffee With Kadhal is directed by Sundar C and the film's streaming partner is ZEE5.