Coffee With Kadhal: Sundar C Is Back With Jiiva & Jai For A Comedy

Sundar C's Kalakalappu worked quite well, especially due to the multistarrer aspect and he went to work with multiple lead characters for his films after that. Kalakalappu 2 was one such venture which featured Jiiva and Jai among others, and now Sundar C has returned with the same two actors for another film. This time it's not part of the Kalakalappu franchise.

Sundar C has a simple approach to his films. He makes sure his films are lighthearted and fun. He doesn't bother much with the artistic side of cinema and focuses on entertainment more than anything else.

The plot appears to be a comedy of couples, and the comedy is apparently rooted in the different combinations of the couple. Who loves Whom asks the trailer, and it seems that would be the central plot of the film.

Coffee With Kadhal stars an ensemble cast that includes Jai, Jiiva, Srikanth, Malavika Sharma, Amritha Iyer, Raiza Wilson, Aishwarya Dutta, Dhivyadarshini, Samyuktha, Redin Kingsley, and Yogi Babu.

Advertisement

Jai's character is hitting on a girl, while engaged to another. Jiiva's character proposes to the girl that Jai is engaged with. And there are probably more such complications that didn't make it to the trailer cut.

There is a joke in one of Vivek's films, where he interacts with a writer who is working on a tv serial. The joke is about how serials are about one guy who loves one girl, who loves another guy, who loves the first girl, and so on. Sundar C seems to have taken one such plot and decided to make a joke out of it. He is known for choosing intentionally silly plots and making a comedy out of them. So, this looks right on his lane, and we need to see how much laughter he manages to evoke from us.