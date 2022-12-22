Connect Twitter Review: Techninally Sound Nayanthara Film With Perfect Casting; Still Fails To Impress Fans!
Starring Nayanthara, Vinay, Sathyaraj, Anupam Kher and others, the film Connect is directed by Ashwin Saravanan, who attracted everyone's attention by directing films including Maya, Game Over and Iravakalam. Connect movie is released worldwide today December 22, 2022. Here are some of the interesting Twitter reviews of the movie:
Anna, who is inordinately fond of her father, tries to talk to her dead father with the help of a witch. In the witch's trap, a demon enters Anna's body; At one point, this matter is revealed to Samuel and Susan, and their efforts to drive away the ghost are told with a thrilling experience, that is the story of the movie Connect!
Actress Nayanthara fits the role of Susan perfectly; Be it a scene involving an office persona, a scene where she trembles at the sight of a ghost, or a scene where she feels the pain of a mother who must somehow save her child, Nayan proves that she is a great actress everywhere.
Even though Vinay liked the scenes very little, he stands in the mind. His dialogues and pronunciation gives goosebumps. Sathyaraj as Nayan's father. His pity for his granddaughter and his efforts to save her make us sympathetic to the character he has adopted. Anupam Kher who plays the priest has given a mature performance.
Director Ashwin Saravanan has tried to give the thrilling experience he gave in films like Maya and Game Over. The work he did in the screenplay to present the ghost to the audience makes our heart skip a beat. The most important part of the film is the cinematography and background music of the film.
Keeping the video call camera as the key idea, the magic that Manikandan Krishnamachari has done in his camera is terrific. Prithvi Chandrasekhar gives amazing background scores with his music. Similarly, Anuvardhan's costumes also impress the audience.
Though everything is perfect, since the film takes place in the corona era, we couldn't relate to the film as we already came far away from the fear that corona gave us. It made us think that the film should be released at least a year ago.
Joseph (Vinay) and Susan (Nayantara) have an only daughter, Anna; Susan's father is Arthur Samuel (Sathyaraj). It's a Christian family. At a time when life was going well, the corona virus started spreading rapidly. In this situation, Joseph, a doctor, is treating the patients lying in the hospital. At one point, he also gets infected with corona virus and dies.
- Nayanthara Opens Up About Her Love For Vignesh Shivan; Reveals Why She Avoids Film Promotional Events!
- Connect Movie Review: Nayanthara's Film Is A Technical Brilliance That Fails To Connect With Audience!
- Nayanthara Starrer Connect In Big Trouble; Theater Owners Refuses To Release The No Interval Horror Thriller
- Nayanthara Connect Trailer Review: Intriguing Horror Film Set In The Backdrop Of First Lockdown!
- Nayanthara's Connect Trailer Releases At Midnight; Fans Are Overwhelmed
- Prabhas' UV Creations To Distribute Nayanthara's Upcoming Horror Thriller Connect In Telugu!
- Vignesh Shivan Announces Lady Superstar Nayanthara’s Connect Release Date!
- Director Alphonse Puthren Responds To The Negative Reviews Of His Film Gold!
- Megastar Chiranjeevi's GodFather Is The 2nd Film To Trend Continuously For 12 Days On Netflix India!
- Gold Review: A Decent Situational Comedy Which Could've Been Better
- Gold Twitter Review: Check Out What Netizens Have To Say About Alphonse Puthren's Comedy Thriller!
- Alphonse Puthren’s Gold Movie Expectations Vs Reality; Hardly 2 Minutes For Nayanthara In First Half!