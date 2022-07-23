Cook With Comali 3 Finale Contestants, Date, TV Timings, Winner And Live Streaming Details

Cook with Comali's season 3 finale finally is dawning upon the enthusiastic fans of the comedy cooking show. Season 3 is coming to an end officially with the telecast of the competition with six contestants on June 24 from 3 pm. The show will be aired on Vijay TV and Disney+Hotstar for the digital streaming audience.

Cook with Comali Season 3 winner is likely going to be none other than the female comedian and actress Vidyullekha Raman. If rumours are anything to go by, Vidyullekha is the winner of the season, with a five-hour episode being shot a couple of days ago.

The event began with ten contestants initially and it boiled down to four finalists and two wild card entries. Shrutika Arjun, Ammu Abirami, Vidyullekha Raman, and Darshan are the finalists. Out of the eliminated contestants, Santhosh Prathap and Grace Karunas were selected to compete in the finale.

The promo trailers released for the Cook With Comali Season 3 are very exciting.

Check them out here:

The show has the finale contestants take part in fun activities like games that are lined up to entertain the audience whilst cooking the recipe the jury decided on. The best recipe cooked by the contestant will be awarded as the winner. The show will have another season after the finale.