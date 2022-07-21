Cook With Comali's season 3 has arrived in the last week with the show's finale coming up. The comedy-cum-interactive cooking show was an instant hit ever since it premiered on Vijay TV. The third season is ready to bring down the curtains with as many as six contestants vying for the title.
Cook With Comali 3 Winner: Shrutika Arjun Likely To Lift The Trophy?
The event began with ten contestants initially and it boiled down to four finalists. Shrutika Arjun, Ammu Abirami, Vidyullekha Raman, and Darshan are the finalists. The makers of Cook With Comali Season 3, however, wanted to rope in two other contestants for the finale, with wild card entry. Out of the eliminated contestants, Santhosh Prathap and Grace Karunas were selected to compete in the finale.
The finale is going to be a five-hour-long event with several fun elements thrown in for keeping the viewers hooked on the show. The show will go on air from 3 pm on July 24.
The show was reportedly winded-up with the shooting of the finale and several entertainment websites have hinted that Shrutika Arjun was announced as Cook With Comali 3 Winner. she was awarded with 10 Lakh rupees as prize money. Darshan was announced as runner of Cook With Comali season 3. However, until the episode is telecast, it is just speculation.
Check out the promotional promos of Cook With Comali Season 3 here.
Meanwhile, the show's clown Shivangi is said to have reportedly posted about the season coming to an end and confirmed the show's next season.
