Crazy Telugu Fan Lifted Hero Pradeep Ranganathan After Watching Love Today; Video Goes Viral!

Pradeep Ranganathan's Love Today Telugu version is released in today. As expected 2k kids started celebrating the film. A crazy Telugu fan who was giving his review to some Youtube channels outside the movie theatre, got excited by seeing the hero and director of the film Pradeep Ranganathan coming out. He immediately jumped in joy and lifted Pradeep with extreme happiness. The film crew came after Pradeep immediately saved the heroine Ivana from the super-excited fan. Otherwise, he would have lifted her as well. This video is getting viral in social media.

Love Today is a Tamil movie directed by Pradeep Ranganathan. The film, which focus on contemporary love and has been shot with a realistic approach, has received overwhelming response among the youth. The film crew did not expect this film, which was made on a very small budget, to get such a response. Seeing the response of Love Today, which was released only in limited number of theaters Tamil Nadu, the number of theaters has increased manifold day by day.

Advertisement

This film, which has become a huge success, has been released across Tamil Nadu by Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies. AGS Kalpathi Agoram Production Company has produced the film. It is reported that till now this film has collected around 100 crores. The film which started slowly in the box office collection has also crossed the Rs 100 crore box office mark day by day. Telugu rights has been sold for huge sums.

Talking about this film in a recent interview, Udhayanidhi Stalin has said that he gave OK signal to buy the film after watching only the first half of Love Today. He said that even when the producer insisted to watch the second half, he clearly said, "No, we want to release it". Also, Udhayanidhi Stalin said that he knew that the film would be a hit, but he did not expect such a huge reception. As he said, Love Today has become a hit and has become the highest grossing film of the year.

In such situation, Love Today Telugu version that got released today proved again with the masses. Family audience and 2k kids enjoy the film in Telugu as well. Pradeep Ranganathan is going places with his second blockbuster film Love Today.